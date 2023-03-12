Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $16.06 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,907 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nucor were worth $16,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 972.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $158.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

