Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $15,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after buying an additional 8,470,338 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,212 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,492,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after buying an additional 526,669 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,214,000 after acquiring an additional 180,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

