Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Stake Lifted by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 171.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 437,102 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of Titan International worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Titan International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWI opened at $12.22 on Friday. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $768.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 113,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,153.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $3,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,425.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 113,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,153.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

