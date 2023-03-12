Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 523.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,432 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 353.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 408.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 364.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kize Capital LP boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kize Capital LP now owns 206,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,151,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of WRLD opened at $83.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 20.53 and a quick ratio of 20.53. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $209.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $520.02 million, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Acceptance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other World Acceptance news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

World Acceptance Profile

(Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.