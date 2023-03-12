Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.08% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,201,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,319,000 after purchasing an additional 492,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,936,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,930,000 after purchasing an additional 227,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,420,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $59.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.