Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 6,202 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 25.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $104.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.22.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

