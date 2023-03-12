W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,162,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,717,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $677.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $624.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.95. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

