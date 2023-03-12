Colony Group LLC Sells 609 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

Shares of BLK opened at $635.03 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $723.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $682.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

