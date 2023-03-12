Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,935 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.32% of Perdoceo Education worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth $81,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 190.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,620.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $584,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.75 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.