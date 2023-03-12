Colony Group LLC Invests $2.10 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

TLT opened at $105.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $135.45.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

