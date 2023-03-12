Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,916 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NEP opened at $62.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.8125 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.