Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 240 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Rentals Stock Down 5.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.46.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $429.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $428.65 and a 200-day moving average of $356.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

