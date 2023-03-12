Algert Global LLC Boosts Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,325 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.17% of GrafTech International worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 63,036 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 855.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after buying an additional 152,298 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EAF. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

GrafTech International Stock Down 3.8 %

EAF stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 161.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

About GrafTech International

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.