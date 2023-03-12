Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 4,005 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of PTC Therapeutics worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,027,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,153,000 after purchasing an additional 575,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,688,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,650,000 after buying an additional 135,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,721.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $37,051.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,498.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTCT opened at $44.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.40. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

