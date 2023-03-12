Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $803,000 Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 660.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 256.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $166.46 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.31 and a 52-week high of $181.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average of $149.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

