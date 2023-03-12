Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.16% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $18,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

ELS opened at $63.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $83.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.19%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

