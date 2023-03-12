UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $81.74 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,439,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272,775 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.72% of Kimco Realty worth $81,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 175,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 61,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

KIM opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 613.33%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

