Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 91,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,514,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,823,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,584,000 after acquiring an additional 133,867 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after acquiring an additional 551,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

