Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,874 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $525,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,094,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 189,642 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.