Trexquant Investment LP Buys 182,420 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,420 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.13% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 616.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 95,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 81,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NEX. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 53.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.