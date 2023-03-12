Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $17,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $154.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

