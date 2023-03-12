iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,726 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after buying an additional 234,867 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Montis Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

