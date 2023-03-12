UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 402,661 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,661 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.71% of DocuSign worth $76,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.8% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.2% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DocuSign Stock Down 22.9 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

DOCU opened at $49.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.41, a PEG ratio of 129.74 and a beta of 1.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $113.67.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

