Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.29% of SM Energy worth $13,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 88.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 405.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 948,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 65.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,735,000 after purchasing an additional 705,246 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,777.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

SM Energy stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.