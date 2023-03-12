UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,586 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.62% of Camden Property Trust worth $79,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $105.78 and a 1 year high of $175.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.14.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

