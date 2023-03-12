UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,465,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184,052 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $69,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Match Group by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of MTCH opened at $35.49 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

