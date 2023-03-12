TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $717.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $713.14 and a 200 day moving average of $633.16. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $772.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Cowen raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $761.15.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total value of $24,184,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,213 shares of company stock worth $208,403,127 in the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.