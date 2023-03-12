Colony Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG opened at $72.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $86.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $74.56.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

