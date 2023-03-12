Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,668,000 after buying an additional 108,672 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.6% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 187,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,036,000 after buying an additional 23,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $149.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.063 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 102.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,830.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

