Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 53,498 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Twinbeech Capital LP lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,498 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,312,000 after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,068,000 after acquiring an additional 92,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.65.

HUBS opened at $369.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $352.86 and a 200-day moving average of $312.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.32 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

