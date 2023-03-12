iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,616 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.27% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of COMT stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.54.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.