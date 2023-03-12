iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,616 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.27% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $8.398 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is currently -405.31%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

