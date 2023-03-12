Colony Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 73.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Insider Activity

Amphenol Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.36. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

