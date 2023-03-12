Colony Group LLC Sells 729 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Trading Down 3.1 %

In other Salesforce news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,098,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,472.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,098,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,472.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,568 shares of company stock worth $6,158,627. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $173.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

