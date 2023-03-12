Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amphenol by 838.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amphenol by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,472 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,887 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,128,000 after purchasing an additional 864,981 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

