Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.64.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $261.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

