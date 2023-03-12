Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 658,500 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $17,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 85.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $70,039.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEO. Wedbush raised The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

GEO opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $12.44.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

