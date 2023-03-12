TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,739 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $691,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 46.6% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

