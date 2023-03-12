Colony Group LLC Sells 2,494 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.3 %

NSC stock opened at $210.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $291.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.17.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.