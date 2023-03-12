Colony Group LLC Acquires 1,620 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.