iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 317.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,396 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6,890.6% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 242,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 136,627 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 320.2% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 158,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 120,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,445 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $66.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $59.87 and a 12-month high of $80.87.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

