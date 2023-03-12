8,617 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

Insider Activity at Incyte

Incyte Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $72.01 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

