Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 581 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $14,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $336.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.98.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.