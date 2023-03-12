Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $15.69 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Albemarle worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 400.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $225.13 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $172.78 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

