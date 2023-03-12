Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $14.89 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $14,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 97.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $288.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $440.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.08.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

