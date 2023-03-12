Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,962 shares of company stock worth $34,762,339. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.89.

NYSE ANET opened at $146.46 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $152.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.31.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

