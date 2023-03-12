National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stake Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.21% of National Retail Properties worth $15,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

NNN opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 117.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

