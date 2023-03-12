The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 617,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $17,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 195.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 99,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Raymond James decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

