Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $15,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Trade Desk by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,990 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Trade Desk by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 106.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $53.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.55, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

