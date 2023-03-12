Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $134.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

