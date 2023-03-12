Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $134.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.97. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

